WPIX-TV and PIX11 News a BIG WINNER at the 64th Annual New York Emmys® – With 17 Awards

NEW YORK (NOVEMBER 1, 2021) — WPIX-TV and PIX11 News won a total of seventeen New York Emmy® Awards at the 2021 ceremony livestreamed from New York City and other locations on October 30th.

WPIX-TV and PIX11 News received the second highest number of awards from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences New York Chapter, tying WABC-TV and following WNJU with 21 Awards.

At the 64th Annual Awards, WPIX-TV and PIX11 News received awards across a spectrum of categories that showcase why the station is New York’s Very Own. “We are very proud of all the members of our news team who continue to report and produce the finest journalism in New York and the Tri-State Area.” said Nicole Tindiglia, News Director of WPIX-TV.

“The Nexstar Nation is proud of the accomplishments at PIX11 News and we look forward to reporting on more stories that matter to our audiences.” said Chris McDonnell, Vice President/General Manager of New York City Operations for Nexstar Media Group.

WPIX-TV and PIX11 News congratulates all the winners and nominees:

HISTORICAL/CULTURAL – NEWS (SINGLE SHIFT)

“Who Killed Malcolm X???” – February 21, 2020

Jay Dow, Producer; Thomas Cassidy, Photographer



WRITER – SPOT ANNOUNCEMENT

“PIX11 We Are New York’s Very Own Holiday 2020” – November 28, 2019

David McDonald, Writer



ENVIRONMENT/SCIENCE – NEWS (SINGLE SHIFT)

“Millions of oysters dumped in NY waterways could make a big difference” – August 21, 2020

Stacy-Ann Gooden, Reporter / Producer; Al Cooperman, Editor



ENVIRONMENT/SCIENCE – NEWS (NO TIME PRODUCTION LIMIT)

“The Reality of Environmental Racism” – September 30, 2020

Jay Dow, Producer



SOCIETAL CONCERNS – NEWS (SINGLE SHIFT)

“George Floyd Memorial” – June 4, 2020

James Ford, Producer; Darren McQuade, Producer



NOSTALGIA – NEWS (SINGLE SHIFT)

“It Makes an Impact” – October 14, 2019

Darren McQuade, Producer; Greg Mocker, Writer







PROMOTION: PROMOTIONAL TRAILER

“PIX11 We Are New York’s Very Own Holiday 2019” – December 1, 2019

David McDonald, Manager Creative Services; Emma Converse, Talent; Alstair McDonald, Talent

EDUCATION/SCHOOLS – NEWS (NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT)

“Falling Behind: NYC Schools Failing Black Boys” – November 16, 2020

Ayana Harry, Reporter



CHILDREN/YOUTH (12 AND UNDER) – NEWS (SINGLE SHIFT)

“Operation Santa” – December 11, 2019

Darren McQuade, Editor



PHOTOGRAPHER: NEWS – SINGLE SHIFT

“Darren McQuade Composite” – October 14, 2019

Darren McQuade, Photojournalist



EDITOR: NEWS – SINGLE SHIFT

“Darren McQuade Composite” – October 14, 2019

Darren McQuade, Editor



MUSICAL COMPOSITION/ARRANGEMENT

“PIX11 We Are New York’s Very Own Holiday 2019” – November 24, 2019

Dave McDonald, Producer; Aaron Gant, Music Producer: Jonathan Newell, Music Arranger & Additional Tracks; Mark Lonsway, Music Engineer

VIDEO JOURNALIST – SINGLE SHIFT

“Darren McQuade Composite” – September 26, 2019

Darren McQuade, Video Journalist

VIDEO JOURNALIST – NO PRODUCTION TIME LIMIT

“Darren McQuade Composite” – October 22, 2019

Darren McQuade, Video Journalist

VIDEO ESSAY

“We’re Not the Anti-Social Distancing Club” – May 9, 2020

Darren McQuade, Photojournalist

BREAKING OR SPOT NEWS (MULTIPLE REPORTS)

“Hate and Murder on Martin Luther King Drive” – December 10, 2019

Jay Dow, Correspondent; Nicole Johnson, Correspondent; Cristian Benavides, Correspondent; Ace Zaken, Photographer; Shashi Sharma, Photographer

CONTINUING COVERAGE

“Monica Makes It Happen, Follow-up Fridays. We always come back.” – October 4, 2019

Monica Morales Mayer, Producer/Host; Vincent Shields, Photographer

About WPIX

WPIX-TV (PIX11) was founded in 1948. It was bought by Mission Broadcasting, Inc. in 2020 and is operated by Nexstar Media Group.

PIX11 was Tribune Broadcasting’s New York flagship station. It was briefly owned and operated by E.W. Scripps.

Long been regarded as a groundbreaking station in New York, PIX11’s successful primetime programming, award-winning news, extensive library of hit movies, first-run programs, off-network sitcom favorites, quality children’s programming and public affairs shows, as well as outstanding event coverage, have contributed to the station’s success.

PIX11 has earned hundreds of Emmy® Awards including multiple awards for Outstanding Morning News Program, Outstanding Newscast and Interactivity. The station has been honored with numerous other prestigious awards for excellence in reporting, news coverage, public affairs, specials and features.

In addition, PIX11 is the first New York over-the-air station to carry both the Mets and Yankees at the same time in their history. PIX11 has been the broadcast home of the New York Mets since 1999, and broadcast home of the Yankees since 2015.