October 19, 2023, New York, NY – PIX11 is thrilled to announce that our very own Irv Gikofsky, affectionately known as Mr. G, will be one of five luminaries inducted into the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame this year. The induction ceremony is set for Oct. 26 at the storied Rainbow Room at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York City.

Spotlight on Mr. G – A Lifetime of Excellence

Mr. G has been a fixture on New York television for four decades, delivering weather updates that are as engaging as they are informative. But before stepping into the limelight, he was a trailblazing educator. Starting his career as a schoolteacher at Albert Einstein Intermediate School in the Bronx, Mr. G laid the groundwork for the first-ever computerized weather program within the New York City school system.

In 1977, he transitioned seamlessly from the classroom to the studio, initially joining WCBS-TV. However, it was in September 1993 when Mr. G found his true home at PIX11. Over the years, he has garnered six Emmy Awards, an Edward R. Murrow Award, and even received the Friars Club Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by Mike Wallace in 2008. A proud Hofstra alum, Mr. G has also been honored with the Estabrook Award and celebrated with a “Mr. G Day” proclamation recognizing his tireless work with children.

Under Mr. G’s watch, PIX11’s News at 10 has been consistently lauded as the Best Newscast by several organizations, including the New York State Associated Press Broadcasters Association and the New York Press Club. An avid runner, Mr. G has also impressively completed 34 New York City Marathons.

“Irv Gikofsky is one of the most respected meteorologists in his field. His time and dedication to the community he serves transcends beyond the screen into the neighborhoods and communities he serves. G began his career as a teacher, and he has spent his whole career giving back to generations of New Yorkers. I am honored and privileged to collaborate with him every day.” Nicole Tindiglia, News Director PIX11.

More Than Just Weather

Throughout his 44-year career, Mr. G has been the go-to source for New Yorkers weathering hurricanes, heatwaves, and snowstorms alike. His authentic, relatable style has endeared him to New Yorkers, making him more than just a weathercaster but a trusted member of countless households. Ever true to his roots, Mr. G has continued his outreach by visiting over five hundred schools, bringing full circle a storied career that started in the classroom.

PIX11 is incredibly proud of Mr. G and congratulates all the outstanding individuals joining the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

For more information, contact:

Nicole Tindiglia

News Director, WPIX-TV

Nicole.Tindiglia@pix11.com