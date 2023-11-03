“I felt the need of being here in the city,” says Mayor Eric Adams in a sit-down interview after the FBI raided the home of a top fundraiser and longtime confidante, Brianna Suggs.

Speaking with Dan Mannarino of PIX11 News for an episode of PIX on Politics, the mayor said, “I was notified by the team that something was taking place with the campaign staffer, and I wanted to be here to make sure we fully complied. I have one of the best compliance teams that any campaign has ever had.”

The mayor went on to say that he has not been contacted himself by the FBI.

“If anyone did anything inappropriate outside of our compliance procedures, law enforcement will determine that,” Adams said. “This is new and evolving. I have not been contacted by any law enforcement agency and no one has been told they did anything wrong.”

The mayor also discussed with Dan his multiple trips to Turkey, the ongoing migrant crisis, and plans for his new DOC commissioner.

For the full interview, tune in to PIX on Politics on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 a.m.

The following clip is available to broadcast and cable news organizations. Restrictions: Must credit PIX11 News. Use for 7 days. No archiving.

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/nnslnx8ea7uzmp3fart8t/BHDN_MAYOR-ADAMS-POP-BITE_WPIXa77a_136.mxf?rlkey=o1djshvw4wi7y0dseahw7bffi&dl=0

Contact: Nicole Tindiglia, News Director PIX11, nicole.tindiglia@pix11.com