Verizon summer deals

PIX11 Partner

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Summer is the perfect time to see new things, connect with family and friends and share your experiences with others. That also makes it the best time to upgrade your technology! Verizon has new summer deals that will make upgrading easier and more affordable. They are also offering a 10% discount on accessories if you show proof of vaccination.
If you’d like to check out Verizon’s summer deals head to vzw.com/deals.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

PIX11 Partner

PIX11 Partner stories include valuable information from our sponsors. Content found on this page is not endorsed by the station.

Trending Stories

Don't Miss