Wayne Gretzky, ‘the Great One,’ joins BetMGM as a brand ambassador

JERSEY CITY, NJ – (June 2, 2021) – The Great One, Wayne Gretzky, has signed a multi-year brand ambassador deal with leading sports betting and digital gaming company, BetMGM. The hockey legend, who’s also known as “The Great One,” will join BetMGM to bolster their marketing efforts in North America.

“BetMGM is a terrific company and one at the very forefront of the dynamic changes taking place in the sports business,” said Gretzky. “I’m excited to be part of the company’s continued expansion into new states and territories and to help tell BetMGM’s story.”

Even as a young player, Gretzky stood out amongst his peers, scoring 1,000 goals by the time he turned 13. With such fantastic skills on the ice, it’s unsurprising that he would leap at his first opportunity to go pro, and at the age of 17, he did just that. Gretzky would go on to have a 21-season career packed with incredible records, some of which seem unbreakable.

Some of the most noteworthy of these include the most goals in a season, most professional goals in a career, as well as most career points. With 2,857 career points, he is more than 900 points ahead of second-place and almost 1,000 points ahead of third. He also won numerous trophies and awards throughout his prestigious career, including the Hart Memorial Trophy for NHL’s Most Valuable Player (nine times), the Art Ross Trophy for scoring champions (10), and the Stanley Cup (four).

Since his retirement in 1999, Gretzky has remained an important part of the hockey world, including taking on the role of executive director for the Canadian men’s hockey team for the 2002 and 2006 Winter Olympics and serving as an ambassador for Vancouver’s successful 2010 Winter Olympics bid. He also co-authored a book, coached, launched businesses, and continued his philanthropic work through the Wayne Gretzky Foundation and other charity organizations.

BetMGM’s Chief Revenue Officer Matt Prevost said, “Wayne is an exceptional talent that transcends the world of sports, and we’re proud to have him as part of the BetMGM team. As we look toward our potential expansion to Canada and elsewhere throughout the United States, Wayne brings a unique ability to tell our brand story. BetMGM exists at the intersection of sports and entertainment and Wayne fits this positioning perfectly; we couldn’t be more excited to welcome him to the BetMGM family.”

