It’s been 5 years since Missy Bevers, a Texas fitness instructor, was murdered just minutes before she was supposed to teach her boot camp class in a Midlothian church.
While there is video of a suspect at the scene, no killer has been caught. Missy’s husband, Brandon Bevers even came under suspicion.
Theo Ackers, the host of the pod and videocast “Think Theo” landed a high profile interview with Brandon to talk about the case, and the grieving process when your tragedy is constantly in the media. Theo joined us to give us a preview.
If you’d like to hear the entire interview with Brandon Bevers, head to “Think Theo” on Spotify, or Youtube.com.
Podcaster lands high profile interview with Brandon Bevers, the husband of Missy Bevers who was murdered in a Texas church
It’s been 5 years since Missy Bevers, a Texas fitness instructor, was murdered just minutes before she was supposed to teach her boot camp class in a Midlothian church.