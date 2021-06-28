Every mom deserves high-quality prenatal care. But many women in New York’s underserved communities often lack access to prenatal and postpartum care.
And that’s why United Health Foundation and CAMBA have teamed up to make sure New Yorkers are getting the care that is so vital to both moms and their babies.
If you’d like more information on these prenatal and postpartum programs head to uhg.com or camba.org.
New program helps New Yorkers in need get access to prenatal and postpartum care
