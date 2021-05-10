We’ve all heard about the rising costs of college. During the pandemic, many have had to rethink what their college experience will actually look like.
But one local community college is fulfilling dreams without putting a dent in your bank account.
And this is why many are calling Hudson County Community College, home.
To apply online or in person head to www.hccc.edu/apply
Hudson County Community College is making education affordable
We’ve all heard about the rising costs of college. During the pandemic, many have had to rethink what their college experience will actually look like.