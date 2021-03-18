Get your body ready for Spring

PIX11 Partner

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Spring is just days away and for many it’s a time of renewal, so why not focus on looking and feeling your best this season.
Lifestyle expert, Sherri French is here today with some smart ways to get our bodies refreshed, they include products we know, Olay and Secret, but both have released innovative formulas.
To find details on all of these smart products head to @momhint on Instagram.

Share this story

PIX11 Partner

PIX11 Partner stories include valuable information from our sponsors. Content found on this page is not endorsed by the station.

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Mimi G's DIY style: From style blogger to million-dollar business owner

How to get your friendships back on track

Get your body ready for Spring

Queens borough president talks rise in anti-Asian hate crime, Cuomo allegations, vaccine distribution

Tips to boost your mood and inspire happiness

Heavy rain Thursday before sun returns Friday, through the weekend

Up and down temps ahead for tri-state

Bias not ruled out in Atlanta spa shootings

Much needed rain is on the way