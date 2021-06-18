Fun in the Sun Must-Haves

As schools are starting to let out for the year, we’ve been counting down the days until our families could get outside and enjoy time together.
Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French is here today with some smart ways to have fun in the sun, which include getting our face prepped with a Geneo facial, why Humphrey’s Witch Hazel is key to our summer routine. To keep the bugs away, Sherri says Para’kito products are a must. When it comes to the pool, the ultimate accessory are those from Pool Candy, and to keep our snacks and drink cold, you can’t go without Yeti products.
For more on all these products, head to @momhint on Instagram.

