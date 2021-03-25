Easter fun: Toys and games that will surprise the kids

With Easter just 10 days away, there is still time to find the perfect Easter gifts for your kids.
Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French is here today with fun and creative ways to surprise your kids. Gifts include the Pop-a-Shot, Scribble Scrubbie Pet Cloud Clubhouse, gifts from Crayola, LEGO, and Crazy Aaron’s Thinking Putty. To get 20% off of Crazy Aaron’s Thinking Putty, use the coupon code: MOMHINT.
