Bike safety tips

PIX11 Partner

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As more people are heading outside and back to work, more drivers and bicyclists are back on the road.

So, this spring, we’ve partnered with Jacoby and Meyers to put your safety first.

Whether you’re commuting, taking a road trip or riding your bike, we have the safety tips that will get you to your destination safely. Andrew Finkelstein, the managing partner from Jacoby and Meyers New York is tackling bike safety, from drivers to cyclists there are tips each should know to avoid accidents.

If you’d like more safety tips from cycling to commuting to road trips- head to JMLawyer.com

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

PIX11 Partner

PIX11 Partner stories include valuable information from our sponsors. Content found on this page is not endorsed by the station.

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Vigil held for delivery worker killed for electric bike

Pop-up vaccination sites grow in NYC

Mayor says school closure rules may change

Quiet and warm stretch of weather through the work week

Service dog helps Queens boy with autism thrive

What NY's cannabis legalization means for New Yorkers with old marijuana arrests

NYS budget still in limbo

Brooklyn mom victim of unemployment identity hacker

Paterson police unveil new strategy