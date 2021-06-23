Selecting a college can be challenging for some students. But one Connecticut college, Albertus Magnus, is making the choice a littler easier with its cutting edge technology, flexibility, value and proximity to New York.
If you’d like more information on Albertus Magnus College head to albertus.edu/visit.
Albertus Magnus College is committed to each student achieving their goals
Selecting a college can be challenging for some students. But one Connecticut college, Albertus Magnus, is making the choice a littler easier with its cutting edge technology, flexibility, value and proximity to New York.