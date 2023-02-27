UnitedHealthcare, an industry leader in health management, is increasing its support to help all New Yorkers improve their health. UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of New York and the Community Health Care Association of New York have teamed up to address health care disparities with a $750,000 investment from UnitedHealth.

New York Living’s Marysol Castro talked with Dan Benardette, CEO of UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of New York, and Rose Duhan, President and CEO of the Community Health Care Association of New York State, about the investment and how the money will help directly impact New Yorkers through community health centers across the state.

Fo more information on community health centers and how they can help you, visit: https://www.chcanys.org/