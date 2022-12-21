NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Hong Kong Ballet performance is about ancient grudges between triad families, passion and tragedy.

It is set in Hong Kong in the 1960s of Shakespeare’s timeless tale of star-crossed, Romeo + Juliet. It gives a fresh and thought-provoking retelling story.

There original seamless choreography incorporates intense street battles rendered in traditional Hong Kong-Style Kung Fu.

This brilliantly imagined adaptation is especially relevant for contemporary audiences as it fuses dance and drama against a backdrop of a world in flux.