What you should buy now and this Labor Day holiday to get the best deals

Whether you’re back-to-school shopping or shopping for your office, we’ve got the deals you should be looking for now and coming up over the holiday weekend. Online shopping expert, Casey Runyan of Brad’s Deals is here to fill us in on what’s hot right now.

Now is a good time to buy big-ticket items like laptops. And stock up on the smaller supplies like pencils, pens, glue and crayons.

Hold off on clothing, uniforms and shoes. Later in the season you’re going to start seeing clearance sales coming up.

Head to Staples for all your home office needs. Many office supplies are at the lowest prices we’ll see all year, so even if you don’t have school-aged children,

stock up now.

Labor Day you’ll see the biggest deals on patio furniture, mattresses and appliances.

If you’d like more tips and trends visit bradsdeals.com.