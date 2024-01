This year, we want to help you feel rejuvenated! So get out of your rut and explore somewhere new in the new year. Lifestyle contributor, Carly Dorogi is showing us an oasis for travelers, La Paz, Mexico.

Sponsor: Carly Dorogi

To connect with Carly – CarlyOnTV.com – IG: @CarlyDorogi

To learn more about La Paz, Mexico visit GoLaPaz.com