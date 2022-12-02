Staying connected is vital to everyone. Internet access today is not just about how people access entertainment like streaming services, it’s how people look for jobs, work from home, access a physician on call, pay their bills and more. It’s a lifeline.

The FCC’s new Affordable Connectivity Program helps bridge the digital divide in America, making high speed home internet options available to households that may not otherwise be able to afford it. The benefit provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands.

Verizon developed the Forward Program to provide additional help for our customers who qualify for the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program and use their ACP benefit for free Verizon Home Internet services.

Now, qualified customers can take advantage of fast, reliable Verizon Home Internet at no cost – including their 5G Home, LTE Home and Fios 300 Mbps internet plans.

To qualify for free Verizon Home Internet, customers must first be enrolled in ACP.

Visit verizon.com/acphome to learn more about ACP eligibility and enrollment.

Verizon is inviting New Yorkers to come learn more about ACP and sign up on December 9th from 2pm to 5pm at Skyline Towers, 43-70 Kissena Blvd in Flushing.