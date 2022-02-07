Valentine’s gift ideas with Josh McBride

Valentine’s Day is just a week away. If you’re stumped on what to get your honey, or let’s be honest yourself, because why not treat yourself, Entertainment and Lifestyle expert, Josh McBride shows us some unique gift ideas sure to please everyone. Items included in Josh’s list include,
CORE Refrigerated Bars, Carolina Herrera Bad Boy, Peter Thomas Roth Mask Collection, Santa Margherita Wine, Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart, Men’s Wearhouse Michael Strahan Loungewear, FLARE, and Nest candles.

To find out about Josh’s giveaways for these products and more, follow him on instagram @joshymcb.

