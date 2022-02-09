Valentine’s Day gift ideas

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) --- The NYPD on Tuesday night released a new surveillance image of a person who was caught on video sucker punching a Jewish man on a Brooklyn street last Friday night.

According to police, the new photo shows the individual prior to the attack, in the vicinity of the Bedford-Stuyvesant block where it happened. It's a much clearer look at the alleged assailant, who previously had only been seen in shocking security video of the incident.