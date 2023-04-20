If you’re looking for a spring or summer getaway, Barbados is beckoning!

The island is everything you want it to be, from luxurious and lavish one day, to charming and chill the next. The beaches are among the best in the world, and the food is not just a meal, it’s an experience.

Chef Creig Greenidge shares more about the flavors of Barbados with his Bajan Pickled Jumbo Shrimp dish.

If you’d like to plan a trip to this lovely island head to VisitBarbados.org/usa.

Recipe:

Bajan pickled jumbo shrimp with thinly sliced fresh tomatoes and cucumber topped with marinated micro salad

8 Jumbo shrimp

Pickle

1/2 Fine diced cucumber

1 Fine diced red onion

1 oz Chopped parsley

Fresh sqeezed juice from 2 limes

1/4 of Scotch bonnet pepper minced

Salt and pepper to taste

2 oz Olive oil

Tomatoes and cucumber

Micro Salad

4 oz Micro salad

Salt and crack pepper to taste

1 oz Olive oil

Mixed together