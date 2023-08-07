Eighty percent of what influences a person’s health has nothing to do with clinical care, it has to do with social determinants.

These are the conditions in which people are born, live, learn, work, play, and worship.

To help communities expand access to care, and address challenges they face,

UnitedHealthcare is awarding more than $11.1 million in grants to community-based organizations across the country, including $1.5 million to organizations here in New York.

It’s part of its Empowering Health Commitment. Junior Harewood, CEO of UnitedHealthcare of New York, Employer and Individual Plans, joins us to explain why these grants are so helpful to our community.

If you’d like to learn more about the Empowering Health Commitment, head to uhc.com and click on the about section.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction