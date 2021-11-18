Unique gifts for Millennial moms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- This week marks two months since Gabby Petito's body was found near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, just about a week after she was reported missing by family members concerned that her fiancé returned home without her from a cross-country road trip.

The disappearance and death of Petito garnered international attention, as well as an outpouring of support for family members of the 22-year-old. On Tuesday, Petito's family spoke exclusively with WFLA Now about the support they've received and what they're doing to help grieve their beloved daughter.