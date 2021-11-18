Unique gifts for Millennial moms

PIX11 Partner

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

The holidays are a time to treat the mamas in our life, like the fun-loving, cool-moms they are!
So when it comes to millennial moms, what are they hoping Santa will bring them this year?
Beauty expert, Milly Almodovar has some great gift ideas that include, Catrice True Skin High Cover Concealer, Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate 3 step Treatment, Charlotte Tilbury Magic Serum Cryo-Recovery Duo, Bruush electric toothbrush, Hubble Nursery Pal Premium, Aquaphor Baby Healing Ointment, and Ascention Ascent To Love.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

PIX11 Partner

PIX11 Partner stories include valuable information from our sponsors. Content found on this page is not endorsed by the station.

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss