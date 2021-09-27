Eighty percent of a what influences a person’s health has to do with their social environment, which includes where people are born, live, learn, and play.
And now there’s an increased focus in addressing these social determinants of health so that we can keep people out of the doctor’s office. Michael McGuire, the CEO for UnitedHealthcare of New York shows us today what UHC is doing to help those in New York and nationwide.
If you’d like more information on Empowering Health Grants, head to uch.com
UHC is improving social determinants to help keep people out of the doctor’s office
Eighty percent of a what influences a person’s health has to do with their social environment, which includes where people are born, live, learn, and play.