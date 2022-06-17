The Juneteenth NY Festival is one of the longest-running events commemorating this holiday.

And helping make this year an unparalleled celebration in the tri-state area is one of their sponsors, Uber.

Julia Paige, who is the director of social impact, shows us how the company is helping get people to the event and adding flavor to the festivities.

Black Cuisine Experience will host a diverse selection of local Black-owned restaurants and food trucks presented by Uber Eats.

Uber will also provide discounted rides for festival attendees. All attendees can use the code BKJUNETEENTH for up to $40 off your trip to and from the Juneteenth Celebrations in Linden Park on June 18th and Prospect Park on June 19th, while supplies last.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction