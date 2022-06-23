Two-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

Recipe from Danny Seo

GATHER2 cups (20 pieces) Medjool dates

1 (14-ounce) jar crunchy peanut butter, room temperature

2 teaspoons crispy sea salt (optional)



MAKE IT

1. Preheat oven to 350oF. Line baking tray with parchment paper.

2. Pit dates and place in food processer. Process until smooth, scraping down sides as needed.

3. Add in peanut butter. Note: make sure peanut butter contains no added oil or cookies will not hold shape as easily.

4. Process for 1 to 2 minutes, or until batter starts to travel together as a ball of dough around the bowl of food processor.

5. Use 1⁄4 cup measure to scoop dough.

6. Roll each into a ball, flattening it gently between your palms. Note: Cookies do not spread while baking so it is important to flatten them to approximately 1⁄4 inch, but it’s not necessary to leave much space between them.

7. Place each cookie on the parchment-lined tray.

8. Repeat with remainder of dough.

9. Press a fork into cookies to form a pattern. Sprinkle tops of cookies with crispy sea salt.

10. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until cookies are golden.

11. Leave cookies undisturbed on baking tray for 15 minutes. They will continue to firm up as they cool. Note: These cookies are very dense and rich and do well chilled in the refrigerator before consuming.