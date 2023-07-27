We are still feeling the summer heat, but back to school season is creeping closer!

To make life a little easier, today we’re sharing snacks to pack, that are delicious and also nutritious.

Registered Dietitian and Mom Carissa Galloway joins us with trending products and new snack ideas for Back to School. She highlighted 2 new options from Sunsweet and a delicious fruit from New Zealand.

Prunes that support your digestive AND immune wellness? Prioritize taste and gut health with these delicious and juicy prunes. With BC30 Probiotics, prebiotic fiber, and the added flavor of elderberry, Probiotic+ Prunes are here to keep you feeling good and taste great.

Bite-sized and portable, Sierra Trail Bites are an anytime snack with 3 grams of plant protein and 3 grams of fiber per serving. These bites come in three flavors – Almond Delight, Peanut Butter, and Cranberry Walnut and are a convenient format to eat whether heading out for a parents’ night, packing study snack, or driving the school practice carpool. Three Trail Bites make one serving, but they can be customized to any sized appetite!

What’s trending in the world of packable, back to school fruits? Zespri SunGold Kiwifruit! You might already know Zespri SunGold Kiwifruit – with its smooth hairless skin, a sweet and refreshing taste, and juicy yellow flesh – provides 20 vitamins and minerals and 100% of your daily vitamin C in the tastiest way possible. But did you know that Zespri is 100% grower owned and only does kiwifruit? Zespri growers work hard to produce the best quality kiwis with the highest quality taste to provide an optimal eating experience.