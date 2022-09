Looking to save money on your cell phone bill?

A pre-paid plan may be the way to go.

The president of TracFone, senior vice-president of Verizon, Eduardo Diaz Corona, shows us Total by Verizon and not only what sets this prepaid wireless brand apart from others, but how it can save you money.

If you’d like more information head to TotalbyVerizon.com.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction