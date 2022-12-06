This holiday season stretching your dollar is almost as important as making sure you’ve picked out the right gift for your loved one.
Joining us today from Verizon is Chris Serico, who has this season’s must have tech gifts.
Chris’ recommendations include, the Google Pixel 7, Fitbit Inspire 3, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, the JBL Clip 4, PopSockets Pop Grip, and the Verizon Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad.
Cool tech is a great gift, but one-of-a-kind tech will make you the standout this holiday season!
This Saturday, December 10th, Verizon will host artist, Jason Naylor at
the Verizon Bryant Park store at 125 w. 42nd st. from noon to 4 p.m.
There, Jason will customize the design of almost any accessory purchased in store with striking hand painted designs. From phone and earbud cases to Wi-Fi Routers and hotspots make it the perfect personalized gift.
This holiday season stretching your dollar is almost as important as making sure you’ve picked out the right gift for your loved one.