While Covid cases across New York are starting to subside, many of our usual in-person activities like work and social gatherings are still partially remote.
As a result, many of us continue using digital devices more than usual, and that can take a toll on our eyes.
Dr. Scott Edmonds, Chief Eye Care Officer for UnitedHealthcare, shows us the damage blue light can do to our eyes, and simple tips we can all take today to reduce blue light exposure.
To get more information on how to keep your eyes health, head to UHC.com.
Tips to protect your eyes from blue light exposure
While Covid cases across New York are starting to subside, many of our usual in-person activities like work and social gatherings are still partially remote.