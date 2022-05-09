As the weather warms up, we want to remind you to protect your skin.

Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer and in many cases, you many not even notice a cancerous growth on your body. Marianne Cotter, knows this all to well. She had a suspicious spot pop up on her back, which turned out to be cancer.

Joining us now to tell her story is Marianne, and her dermatologist from Lenox Hill, Dr. Heather Summe.

Dr. Summe not only discusses Marianne’s prognosis, but show us very easy tips on what we can all do to protect ourselves from getting skin cancer.

If you’d like more information and tips on skin cancer prevention, head to Northwell.edu/skin-cancer.