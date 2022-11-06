Having health insurance has many benefits. Even if you’re in good health, you never know when you might have an accident or get sick. A trip to the hospital can be much more costly than you might expect.
The average emergency room visit is $2,200, so it makes sense to get covered. Chuck Cerniglia from UnitedHealthcare, goes over the enrollment deadlines, plus has some tips on how to pick a health plan that is right for you and may actually save you some money.
For more information and health insurance tips visit uhcopenenrollment.com.
