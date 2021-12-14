Tips to manage holiday stress

The holiday season is in full swing and for many it’s a time of joy. But the holidays can also leave you feeling overwhelmed with financial pressures, planning, traveling and other personal demands. This is also a time of year when we feel the loss of those who are no longer with us.

So while we want to be festive, how do we keep our stress in check?

Chief Medical Officer from UnitedhealthCare, Dr. Rhonda Randall, talks to us about triggers and simple ways we can combat stress.

