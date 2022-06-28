Summertime is full of activities we love, like going in the pool and hitting the beach. But these activities can take a toll on your hair.
But celebrity hair stylist and Matrix ambassador, Nick Stenson says you don’t need to curb your activities you just need the right hair products.
To hydrate and repair your hair, Nick recommends Matrix Total Results Instacure. To prevent fading, there are two products you can use, Brass Off All-In-One Toning Leave-In Spray, or if you have some gray, try So Silver All-In-One Toning Leave-In Spray. And when you really need to hold your style, Nick says to pick up Matrix Vavoom Freezing Spray.
If you’d like to find all these products head to Ulta stores, or Ulta.com. And you can learn more about all matrix products at Matrix.com.
