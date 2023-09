We’re just two days away from the official start of fall!

And to show us some of the season’s must haves is lifestyle expert

Mercedes Sanchez of BeChicMag.com. Her fall favorites include the following:

Colgate® Optic White® Overnight Whitening Pen – Amazon.com – $19.99

Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate 5-Minute Liquid Mask – Amazon.com – $36

Nutrafol – nutrafol.com – $79

Cafe La Llave – Amazon.com

PublicistforaDay.co

Sponsor

BeChicMag.com