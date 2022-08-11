Have you ever wished you had a dietitian at the grocery store to show you how to shop

smarter? We have the next best thing, Registered Dietitian, Carissa Galloway, is showing us tips eat well and stay healthy. We all know hydration is key to our health so Carissa suggests BODYARMOR LYTE for both kids and adults. You can buy this at Stop and Shop, where it’s now on sale.

To get more fruit in our diet, Carissa says Zespri™ SunGold™ Kiwifruit is a perfect pick-me-up year round.

And lastly to getting more protein in your diet doesn’t always mean adding more meat, instead add Wonderful Pistachios. Carissa shows us how to make pistachio tacos which pack a punch.

