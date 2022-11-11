Everyone’s talking about health insurance this time of year.

It’s an especially important time for seniors and those with certain disabilities to explore their health insurance options for next year.

Lee Genco, who is the Vice President, Medicare Sales at Wellcare, breaks down details you need to know about Medicare’s annual enrollment period, what Medicare covers and things to consider when choosing a plan.

Lee also addresses the differences between Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans.

Wellcare partners with providers and doctors to make sure they are meeting needs of their members.

To learn more about Wellcare, visit wellcarenow.com. You have until December 7th to sign up for your plan.

