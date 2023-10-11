TikTok is basically a beauty lover’s mecca.

You can discover viral beauty products and top glam trends, and learn every expert application technique under the sun.

Licensed esthetician and beauty expert, Elena Duque shares her picks for coveted fall skin care and hair care products that are worth the buy. Her recommendations include the following:

Hismile V34 Colour Corrector Serum – hismileteeth.com – $29

BLAQ Luxury Mega Gro Repair & Strengthen Hair Serum- blaqluxuryhair.com – $9.99

Wonderskin Wonder Blading Lip Stain Masque- Wonderskin.com – $22

Mitoredlight Mito Mobile Flex – mitoredlight.com starting at $249

Elena Duque Beauty