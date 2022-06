It’s that time of year when we get to celebrate the dads in our life!

Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French is here with some smart and thoughtful gift ideas to show dad how much you love him. Gift ideas include, the Heat Hog portable propane heater, various products from Yeti, gift ideas from TJ Maxx and Marshalls, and the Festool I-Plus Cordless Drill.

