Flashing a healthy smile can bring joy to loved ones and strangers alike, boost your self-confidence, and brighten your mood. Dr. Anthony and Chris Classi from Classi Smiles show us how easy transforming your smile can be with the new technology implemented in their practice.

If you’d like to start your new year off with a health smile, head to classismilesnyc.com or call (212) 682-3313

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction