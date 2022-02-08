The perfect Valentine’s Day gifts your loved ones will cherish from 1-800-flowers.com

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A month after a fire in a Bronx high-rise took the lives of 17 people, including eight children, civil rights attorney Ben Crump was set to announce a major new lawsuit Tuesday morning.

Ahead of an 11 a.m. press conference, Crump told the PIX11 Morning News that the lawsuit was on behalf of the survivors, as well as the families of the victims, in an effort to get justice for the deadly blaze.