The perfect Valentine’s Day gifts your loved ones will cherish from 1-800-flowers.com

Love is in the air. Valentine’s Day is less than a week away.
So we’re going to help you find the perfect present that your loved one will cherish.
Helping us do that is our friend, Alfred Palomares, Vice President of merchandising for 1-800-flowers.com. He’s showing some new offerings that are sure to help customers celebrate their love this Valentine’s Day, including Magnificent Roses®, The Deliciously Decadent™ Precious Love Medley Trio, and One of a Kind Love & Romance Bouquet.
If you’re interested in ordering any of these gifts or checking out other product offerings be sure to visit 1-800-flowers.com today and place your orders early to get the best selection for your loved ones!
And just for our viewers, 1-800-flowers.com is offering a discount code, use WPIX20 for 20 percent off your order!

