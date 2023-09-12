One of the most challenging aspects of aging is isolation and loss of social interaction.

Those feelings of loneliness can lead to stress, anxiety, and medical complications.

But many studies have shown pets can cheer up lonely seniors and enhance their quality of life.

Reggie Nance, Associate State Director for AARP New York joins Marysol Castro and Alex Lee to share his insight into the healing affects pets can have on seniors.

For more information head to AARP Foundation’s Connect2Affect.org. This platform

measures risk and lists community assistance programs for medical care, food,

and job training. Don’t forget to connect with AARP at aarp.org/local or find them on social

media @aarpny to learn more about upcoming events, volunteer opportunities

and other tools from AARP to make sure you and your loved ones aren’t alone.

