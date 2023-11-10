The hustle and bustle of the holidays can be really exciting, and a little overwhelming!

Traveling, and having big family dinners can be tough, especially if you have a picky eater. But today, we’re going to take the stress out of feeding the little ones this holiday season!

The co-founders of Little Spoon, Angela Vranich and Michelle Muller joined Alex Lee and Marysol Castro to show their new products that are perfect for kids of all ages.

And right now, they’re offering 60% off your first purchase up $45 off head to LittleSpoon.com to get this deal through November 19th, 2023.

SPONSOR:

Little Spoon