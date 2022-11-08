Looking for an easy getaway?

Savannah, Georgia is consistently named one of the “World’s friendliest cities.”

The coastal town has so much to offer from amazing food, to natural beauty and lots of southern charm.

Joseph Marinelli and Angela Westerfield from Visit Savannah share why Savannah is a top vacation destination for many in the tri-state area, plus fill us in on the “Surprisingly Savannah” pop-up that is happening here in New York City on November 12th.

If you’d like more information on what Savannah has to offer, vacation tips or the “Surprisingly Savannah” event that is happening in New York head to visitsavannah.com.

Surprisingly Savannah

When: November 12

Time: 10am-6pm

Where: Gansevoort Plaza in Meatpacking District

What: A FREE multi-sensory experience through Savannah’s sights, sounds, tastes and more

