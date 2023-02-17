If you want to satisfy your need for speed, then race over to New Jersey!

The Garden State now sports the largest indoor multi-level karting track in the world with the opening of Supercharged Entertainment Edison New Jersey.

Supercharged has more to offer than just world-class kart racing, they also have a massive arcade, bumper cars, a sports bar and axe throwing! New York Living’s Alex Lee stopped by Supercharged to check it all out,

Click here to visit the Supercharged Entertainment Edison NJ website for pricing and hours of operation.