Though summer brings lots of family fun, it also brings a whole new round of parenting problems, sunburns, bug bites, and finding ways to keep the kids entertained! Luckily, parenting contributor, Carly Dorogi is going to show us some solutions and even better, some discounts just for our viewers. Carly’s must-have products include, Bug Bite Thing, UVSkinz, Challenge Butter Snack Spreads, VTech Marble Rush and items from Figgy. If you’d like more information on these and other summer must-haves head to Carlyontv.com.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction