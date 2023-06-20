It’s officially summer! So today we’re sharing the season’s beauty must-haves.
Beauty Expert, Milly Almodovar, shares her top picks with includes the following:

Charlotte Tilbury’s NEW! Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur – Charlottetilbury.com

Carbon Theory Charcoal &Tea Tree Oil Breakout Control Facial Cleansing Bar – $9.99

Tula Tri-Supreme Serum Overnight Oil Concentrate – $74

Coppertone Every Tone SPF 50 – $9.99

Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water with Hyaluronic Acid + Aloe – $10.49

Garnier SkinActive Cleansing EcoPads – $10.49

Wella Professionals The Ultimate Repair Miracle Hair Rescue – $35

