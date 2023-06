We are just days away from the official start of summer, and that means it’s time to update your summer beauty routine.

Lifestyle expert, Yesi De Avila share her picks for both women and men. They include the following.

Charlotte Tilbury New Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur – CharlotteTilbury.com – $35

Paris Hilton Fragrances Ruby Rush – $34

Kenneth Cole Mankind Rise Eau de Toilette – $84

Just For Men 1-Day Beard and Brow color – Major retailers – $13.99

PITUSA – pitusa.co