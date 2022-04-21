Someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds making it a leading cause of the death and number one cause of disability.

If you could prevent having a stroke, do you know the lifestyle changes you may need to incorporate into your daily routine?

May is national stroke awareness month, and joining us to help you achieve a healthier and longer life are Michele Gervat from the American Heart Association, and Dr. Rosaanabela Tavares, the Medical Director at Oak Street Health. Dr. Tavares is sharing signs of a stroke, plus the simple things you can start doing today to help prevent having a stroke. Michele Gervat shows us how the AHA is bringing awareness to New York neighborhoods by educating them on high blood pressure and providing devices so folks can check their blood pressure in convenient locations.

If you’d like to find ways to improve your health and take steps to prevent a stroke head to healthierlongisland.org.

