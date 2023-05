The future of nursing is taking shape in Queens.

St. John’s University unveiled its new nursing program this year, and with great success, it’s expanding in the fall, not only in class size, but with a soon to be finished state of the art Health Sciences Center.

If you’d like to find out more about St. John’s University’s 4 year nursing program, head to www.stjohns.edu/nursingprogram.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction